Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 92.51. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton
An extraordinary heat wave is taking shape this weekend, potentially unlike any other the Northwest US has experienced.
Heat waves and droughts go hand-in-hand.
