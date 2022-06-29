 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jun. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

This evening in Morganton: Partly cloudy. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.

