This evening in Morganton: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton
