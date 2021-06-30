This evening's outlook for Morganton: A few clouds from time to time. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Morganton area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 41% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.
Jun. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton
Related to this story
Most Popular
An extraordinary heat wave is taking shape this weekend, potentially unlike any other the Northwest US has experienced.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
- Updated
Heat waves and droughts go hand-in-hand.
Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the makings o…
Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees toda…
This evening in Morganton: Showers early becoming less numerous late. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Hot temperatures …
The Morganton area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the…
The Morganton area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are …
Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Partly cloudy skies. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It…
Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees toda…