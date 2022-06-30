Jun. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

For the drive home in Morganton: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Friday, there is a 40% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.