Jun. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

Morganton's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton Saturday. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.