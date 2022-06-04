Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: A few clouds. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton
