Jun. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

Morganton's evening forecast: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm during the evening, then some lingering showers still possible overnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Monday, Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. Monday, there is a 54% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.