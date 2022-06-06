Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: A few clouds from time to time. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Morganton area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 45% chance of rain. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton
