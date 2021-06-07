Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Variable clouds with showers at times, and perhaps a rumble or two of thunder, especially early. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 50% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.
Jun. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton
