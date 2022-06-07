Jun. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

This evening's outlook for Morganton: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 46% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.