This evening's outlook for Morganton: Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Morganton area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. Wednesday, there is a 57% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.
Jun. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll r…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Most likely, the area will see …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees.…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that i…
The Morganton area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
The Morganton area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 deg…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Morganton community. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Pe…
For the drive home in Morganton: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Storms may contain st…
Morganton's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance…
Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Variable clouds with showers at times, and perhaps a rumble or two of thunder, especially early. Lo…