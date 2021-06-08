Jun. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

This evening's outlook for Morganton: Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Morganton area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. Wednesday, there is a 57% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.