Morganton's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 67% chance. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll r…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Most likely, the area will see …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees.…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that i…
The Morganton area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 deg…
The Morganton area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
For the drive home in Morganton: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Storms may contain st…
Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Variable clouds with showers at times, and perhaps a rumble or two of thunder, especially early. Lo…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Today's …
This evening's outlook for Morganton: Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. …