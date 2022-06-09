 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jun. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

Morganton's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Morganton area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.

