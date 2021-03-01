Mar. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

This evening's outlook for Morganton: Mostly cloudy. Low near 35F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the south. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.