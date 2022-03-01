Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: A mostly clear sky. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Morganton will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton
