Mar. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

This evening's outlook for Morganton: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Morganton will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks like it will be a mild 72 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.