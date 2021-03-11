 Skip to main content
Mar. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

Morganton's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 50F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Morganton area. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 6 mph. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.

