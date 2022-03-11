Mar. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

Morganton's evening forecast: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 39F. S winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Morganton tomorrow. It should reach a cold 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 18 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Saturday, there is a 44% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Morganton could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.