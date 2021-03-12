 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

Mar. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

Morganton's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Morganton temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 58 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 42% chance of rain. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from southeast. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert