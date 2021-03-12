Morganton's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Morganton temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 58 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 42% chance of rain. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from southeast. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton
