Mar. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

Morganton's evening forecast: Clear. Hard freeze expected. Low 18F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Morganton folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 54 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.

Local Weather

