Mar. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

For the drive home in Morganton: Cloudy skies with a few showers later at night. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Morganton people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.

