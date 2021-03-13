For the drive home in Morganton: Cloudy skies with a few showers later at night. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Morganton people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton
Related to this story
Most Popular
Morganton people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Morganton people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees to…
Today's temperature in Morganton will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52…
It will be a warm day in Morganton. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Morganton temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
Today's temperature in Morganton will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Morganton's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Morganton temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. I…
This evening's outlook for Morganton: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Morganton will see …
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Morganton. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 73 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. We will see…
This evening in Morganton: A mostly clear sky. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Morganton area will see highs in the 60s tomorr…