Mar. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

This evening's outlook for Morganton: A few clouds overnight. Low around 30F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

