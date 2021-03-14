Mar. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

This evening's outlook for Morganton: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Morganton folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 56 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the east. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.