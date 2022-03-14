 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

This evening in Morganton: Clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Morganton area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 68 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.

