This evening in Morganton: Clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Morganton area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 68 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Morganton area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 64 degrees. We'll see a low tempera…
This evening's outlook for Morganton: A few clouds overnight. Low around 30F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild temp…
For the drive home in Morganton: A few clouds. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Morgant…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Morganton area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low tem…
Temperatures in Morganton will be cool today. It looks to reach a nippy 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 18 degrees today. It should…
For the drive home in Morganton: Periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfa…
Folks in the Morganton area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
Morganton's evening forecast: Clear. Hard freeze expected. Low 18F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Morganton folks should see highs in the 50's to…
Morganton folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. Mod…