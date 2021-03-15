 Skip to main content
Mar. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Morganton folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 73% chance of precipitation. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the east. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.

Local Weather

