 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

Mar. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

Morganton's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Morganton temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 93% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert