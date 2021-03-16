Mar. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

Morganton's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 66 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 43% chance of rain. There is a moderately high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the east. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.