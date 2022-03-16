Mar. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

For the drive home in Morganton: Occasional rain. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Tomorrow's temperature in Morganton will be warm. It should reach a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.