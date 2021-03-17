 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

Mar. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

This evening in Morganton: Periods of rain. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Tomorrow's temperature in Morganton will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 92% chance of precipitation. There is a moderately high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert