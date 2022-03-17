 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

For the drive home in Morganton: Partly cloudy skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Morganton community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 70 degrees. 57 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 45% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

