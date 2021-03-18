 Skip to main content
Mar. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: A few clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 45F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Morganton folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain Friday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the north. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.

