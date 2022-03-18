This evening's outlook for Morganton: Light rain early. Scattered thunderstorms late. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Morganton folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. There is only a 24% chance of rain Saturday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton
