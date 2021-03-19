This evening's outlook for Morganton: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 29F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 57 degrees. 34 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton
