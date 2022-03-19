 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

Mar. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

For the drive home in Morganton: Partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert