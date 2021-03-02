Morganton's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Morganton area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a fairly high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 5 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.
Mar. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton
