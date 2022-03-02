 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

This evening in Morganton: Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Morganton will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

