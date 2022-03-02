This evening in Morganton: Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Morganton will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Morganton: Partly cloudy skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Morganton people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow.…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
This evening in Morganton: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Ra…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Morganton area. It looks like it will be a crisp 56 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Winds …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Morganton area. It looks to reach a comfortable 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
This evening in Morganton: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Friday's forecast is showing mild temper…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Morganton today. It looks like it will be a brisk 49 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Periods …
Morganton's evening forecast: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 5…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 56 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today…