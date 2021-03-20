 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

Mar. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

This evening in Morganton: Mostly clear. Low 33F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Morganton area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert