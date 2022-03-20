 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

This evening's outlook for Morganton: A mostly clear sky. Low 39F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Morganton will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks to reach a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

