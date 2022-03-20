This evening's outlook for Morganton: A mostly clear sky. Low 39F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Morganton will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks to reach a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Morganton area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
Morganton's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Morganton temperatures will reach the 50'…
This evening's outlook for Morganton: Light rain early. Scattered thunderstorms late. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. M…
Today's temperature in Morganton will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Morganton area. It should reach a pleasant 64 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. Today's conditi…
For the drive home in Morganton: Partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks li…
This evening's outlook for Morganton: A few clouds overnight. Low around 30F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild temp…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Morganton area. It should reach a mild 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees toda…
For the drive home in Morganton: Partly cloudy skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 55 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on…