 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

Mar. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

For the drive home in Morganton: Mostly clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Morganton area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Monday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert