Mar. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

For the drive home in Morganton: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Morganton. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

