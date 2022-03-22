Mar. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

This evening in Morganton: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Thunder possible. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Tomorrow's temperature in Morganton will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.