Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 54F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Morganton. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Morganton: Light rain early. Scattered thunderstorms late. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. M…
This evening in Morganton: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Thunder possible. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Morganton community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 73 degrees. We'll see a low temp…
Today's temperature in Morganton will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Morganton area. It should reach a pleasant 64 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. Today's conditi…
For the drive home in Morganton: Partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks li…
Folks in the Morganton area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 69 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted.…
For the drive home in Morganton: Partly cloudy skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for…
Morganton will see warm temperatures this Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
This evening's outlook for Morganton: A mostly clear sky. Low 39F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Morganton will see warm temperatures this Monday.…