Mar. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 54F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Morganton. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

