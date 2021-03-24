 Skip to main content
Mar. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Partly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Thursday, there is a 57% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. There is a fairly high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the south. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.

