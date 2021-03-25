 Skip to main content
Mar. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

For the drive home in Morganton: Thunderstorms likely. Low 61F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead, the Morganton area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.

