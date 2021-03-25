For the drive home in Morganton: Thunderstorms likely. Low 61F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead, the Morganton area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachi…
Morganton temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 3…
Today's temperature in Morganton will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. Models ar…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Morganton area. It should reach a mild 62 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. The UV …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Morganton area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of…
For the drive home in Morganton: Mostly clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Morganton area will see highs in the 60s …
This evening's outlook for Morganton: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 29F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's h…
This evening in Morganton: Mostly clear. Low 33F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Morganton area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It …
For the drive home in Morganton: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, …