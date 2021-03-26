This evening in Morganton: Mainly clear. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Morganton will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 55% chance of rain. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the east. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton
Related to this story
Most Popular
Morganton temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 3…
Today's temperature in Morganton will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. Models ar…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Morganton area. It should reach a mild 62 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. The UV …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Morganton area. It looks to reach a pleasant 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61…
For the drive home in Morganton: Thunderstorms likely. Low 61F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead, the Morganton area…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Morganton area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
For the drive home in Morganton: Mostly clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Morganton area will see highs in the 60s …
This evening in Morganton: Mostly clear. Low 33F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Morganton area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It …