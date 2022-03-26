For the drive home in Morganton: Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, Morganton temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 57 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton
