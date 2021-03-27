This evening's outlook for Morganton: Cloudy in the evening with scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Tomorrow's temperature in Morganton will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 73% chance of precipitation. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton
