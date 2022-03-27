For the drive home in Morganton: Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Morganton area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 61 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton
Related to this story
Most Popular
Studies show tornadoes are getting more common and more intense, and they’re shifting eastward to a new tornado hot spot.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Morganton area. It looks to reach a cool 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
This evening in Morganton: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Thunder possible. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Morganton community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 73 degrees. We'll see a low temp…
For the drive home in Morganton: Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, Morganton temperatures will reach the 50's to…
Hail is a possibility amid strong and severe thunderstorms, putting a lot of valuables in danger. So what can you do about it?
Morganton temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Expec…
Morganton people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 63 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy sk…
Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 54F. Winds SSW at 5 to 1…
Folks in the Morganton area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 69 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted.…