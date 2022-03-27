Mar. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

For the drive home in Morganton: Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Morganton area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 61 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.