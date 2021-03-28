This evening in Morganton: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 37F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Morganton people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton
